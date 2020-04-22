Weslaco woman accused of fatal January shooting indicted for murder

A 41-year-old Weslaco woman who Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said had a history of shooting at people at her residence is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder indictment Wednesday afternoon.

On March 12, a Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Emma Linda Gracia for the Jan. 18 shooting of 24-year-old Eduardo Mendoza at her home at 1318 E. 25th St. in rural Weslaco.

Deputies arrested Gracia after she called 9-1-1 to report she shot a man during a burglary, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Authorities arrived at the residence at about 7:34 a.m. where Gracia told them she shot Mendoza with a .22 caliber rifle after he arrived at the home with 50-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez and began arguing with her boyfriend, Michael Luna, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“Sheriff Investigators met with Michael Luna who said that he was at home with his wife Emma Gracia. Two men he knows as Eduardo and Gerardo arrived at his home,” the charging document stated. “He has been having problems with Eduardo because he suspects him of stealing from him. He told him to leave and an argument occurred.”

That’s when Gracia went outside and shot Mendoza in his stomach, according to authorities.

Then, according to the affidavit, Mendoza and Gonzalez left in a vehicle.

Deputies learned later that Mendoza died at Knapp Medical Center from a gunshot wound.

A witness statement and surveillance video, however, provided investigators more information on the fatal shooting.

A witness who saw the argument told investigators that Mendoza didn’t have anything in his hands, according to the charging document, and Guerra said during a news conference that there were no signs of a burglary and that Mendoza had his hands in the air when he was shot.

Gracia, who originally received a $1 million bond, is seeking to have her current $250,000 bond reduced, court records indicate.