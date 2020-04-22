Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Public food distribution at the Food Bank of the RGV Joel Martinez - April 22, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Members of the Texas Nation Guard help to distribute food as lines of cars form at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Vehicles line Cage boulevard as members of the Texas Nation Guard help to distribute food as lines of cars form at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Members of the Texas Nation Guard guild a line of cars into the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley during a food distribution to the general public on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pharr. Members of the Texas Nation Guard help to distribute food as lines of cars form at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A member of the Texas Nation Guard helps to distribute food as lines of cars form at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

A masked recipient stares out of the window of her car as she watches members of the Texas Nation Guard distribute food at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Boxes of mangos are stacked waiting to being distributed at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Food Bank employee Erica Lechuga guilds a line of cars on Cage boulevard near the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley during as food is distributed to the general public on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Cartons of eggs wait to be distributed as members of the Texas Nation Guard help to distribute food as lines of cars form at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

A member of the Texas Nation Guard wares a mask as he helps to distribute food as lines of cars form at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Members of the Texas Nation Guard direct lines of cars at the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) 