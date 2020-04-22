LETTERS: Take precautions against new virus; Reinstate uptick rule

Take precautions against new virus

A lot of people have erroneously believed the coronavirus is just the flu.

Modern medicine knows a lot about the flu. We have vaccines and medications that are effective against the flu. Very little is known about coronavirus. There are no vaccines and no concrete treatment and no known effective medications. This is not a simple epidemic. It is a pandemic.

Take an individual who gets the flu, for example. Within a few days, they get sick and begin to avoid people and seek medical care.

Contrast that with an individual who gets the coronavirus. For at least 14 days they feel well. They interact with people, cough into their hand, use the same hand to shake people, open doors in stores, breathe, sneeze on people, etc. This individual would unknowingly and unintentionally spread this virus for 14 days or more before getting sick. If during that period of time they infect 10 people and those 10 people unknowingly and unintentionally affect 10 other people each, you can imagine how this can get out of control and become a runaway disaster.

We do not have enough hospital beds in this country to care for such large numbers of people, not to talk of the number of nurses, ancillary medical staff, doctors needed to care for large masses of people. If on the other hand an infected individual interacts with 10 people and all of these 10 people are using their masks, washing hands and following prescribed safety precautions, the virus in effect will be restricted to the infected individual and contained.

The goal here is containment.

Please join the move to contain this pandemic. Remember, we do not have a cure yet.

God bless you all.

Dr. Mikson Ehimika

San Francisco

