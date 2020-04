Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies and McAllen police officers arrested a man after he barricaded himself in his residence in Penitas.

According to the sheriff’s office Twitter account, both agencies attempted to arrest 34-year-old Joe Berrones, who has warrants from both agencies, before he barricaded himself at his residence near Tom Gill Road and FM 2221.

Berrones is in custody. His daughter was inside the residence during the ordeal.

She is reportedly being checked by EMS as a precaution.