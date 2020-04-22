H-E-B expands temporary hours

Grocery shoppers will have a little more time to purchase their essentials after H-E-B on Wednesday announced they will be extending their temporary hours of operation.

“Starting on Monday, April 27, H-E-B stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. until further notice,” the company said via a news release. In-store pharmacies will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic began to spur a wave of panic buying of both pantry and household staples, such as toilet paper, the grocery chain instituted reduced hours at all its locations on March 15. Stores limited their hours to just 12 hours per day, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., in order to allow employees to keep up with high demand.

The company was also one of the first to implement safety measures for its employees, installing Plexiglass shields at checkstands, and limiting the number of customers allowed into a store at any given time.

Furthermore, H-E-B ramped up efforts to provide additional curbside and home delivery options as demands for those services also skyrocketed.

With the announcement of the new hours, the beloved Texas grocery chain will also be easing limits on some high-demand products and will begin to reopen some departments which had been temporarily shuttered in order to redeploy those employees to more in-demand departments.

As a result, consumers will soon see the floral, bakery and deli departments of their local H-E-Bs reopen.

“Our top priority remains protecting the health and safety of our Partners and customers. Even with our extended hours, our stores remain diligent in following H-E-B’s strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols,” the statement reads.