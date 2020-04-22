EDITORIAL: Too slow

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is confident that the worst of the COVID-19 wave across the state is over, and he’s easing restrictions on some parts of the economy. We hope he’s right. Many medical professionals, however, raised alarms after Abbott last week announced the reopening of state parks and allowances for some retail stores to take orders and deliver them curbside. The health care professionals voiced concerns that we actually might not be ready for such renewed activity.

More importantly, many said we really don’t know, because testing for the coronavirus remains an issue.

The Department of State Health Services reports more than 200,000 Texans have been tested for COVID-19 infection.

However, this state of 29 million people is in the bottom third in per capita testing.

To be sure, test kits are being produced at increasing rates, with commercial and even veterinary operations retooling their production lines to make them and evaluate tissue samples.

That has allowed several Rio Grande Valley communities, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and private clinics to offer tests, most common on a drive-thru basis.

However, supplies of kits are still tight enough that many of those sites still only test people who show symptoms. A person who wants to be tested because he might have been exposed to the virus but doesn’t show symptoms might be turned away, and could be passing it to others without knowing it, because he wasn’t tested. Even those who are tested often have to wait a week or more for the results, as labs analyzing the test samples remain critically backlogged.