New COVID-19 testing site to open in Mercedes

A new COVID-19 testing site will open Wednesday in the Mid-Valley area as the clinical team for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s School of Medicine will lead the effort, together with the city of Mercedes.

Hidalgo County leaders are also assisting with the site, which will open in Mercedes while UT Health RGV’s other two testing sites remain operational in Edinburg and Brownsville. More than 1,500 tests have thus far been administered at those locations.

According to a UTRGV news release, the drive-thru site will be open to the public, with on-site evaluations available by appointment only for people 18 years of age or older who qualify after mandatory telephone screening.

Make an appointment by calling ahead to the UT Health RGV Patient Communications Center at (833) 887-4863.