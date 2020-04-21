LETTERS: Virus panic overblown; Our glimpse of socialism; Successful tournament

Virus panic overblown

I have to blame the worldwide panic on our media for creating fear that makes people storm stores and purchase beyond their normal needs. What do you expect when you hear that you may be told to stay at home and not be allowed to leave if found to be sick with the coronavirus? You hoard food to last the month-long quarantine.

So now we have people hoarding necessities from the stores, leaving them undersupplied.

Politicians have done nothing to control or take away their fear, for fear of losing their coming election. This they whisper only to those close to them and that’s the reason we don’t see them lead to calm the public panic.