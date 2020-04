Hidalgo County announced Tuesday night that the total number of positive coronavirus cases has grown to 275 with seven new cases identified Tuesday.

The new cases are in Edinburg and include two people in their 20s and someone in their 30s.

There are also two new McAllen cases, a person in their 30s and another in their 60s.

Weslaco announced in its release that Hidalgo County reported to this city that a 21-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus.