EDITORIAL: Opening up

Day One of Texas’ reopening appears to have gone relatively smoothly, and officials across the state appear to be showing the right amount of caution with regard to allowing people to start interacting in public once again. Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced the first steps toward bringing normalcy back to our states’ economy, allowing retail stores to take orders for curbside pickup on Friday, comparable to what many restaurants have been doing during the travel restrictions in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a big deal, one that will send ripples worldwide. Texas’ $2 trillion economy is the 10th-largest in the world — larger than most countries including Canada and South Korea. Our state exported more than $330 billion worth of goods around the world last year — that’s 20% of all U.S. exports and nearly $100 billion more than New York and California combined. Reopening our supplies and markets could jumpstart the economies in several countries and many segments of the global economy. Premature activity, however, could cause the transmission of the coronavirus, which has shown signs of abating in some areas, to rise again, and negate any improvement that as been seen in recent weeks.

Abbott also announced that state parks could reopen, so that Texans who have been itching to get out the house might be able to spend some time outdoors. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department started taking online reservations for day passes and camping spots shortly after his announcement.

He rightly cautioned, however, that we’re not out of danger yet, and the easing of restrictions will be made gradually, in steps.