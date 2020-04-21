Brownsville man charged with biting part of man’s ear off

A Brownsville man is being held on $150,000 in bonds after Alton police say he cut a man with a machete and bit part of another man’s ear off during a scuffle after an argument with his girlfriend.

Alton police arrested 22-year-old Diego Alfonso Gonzalez on Saturday and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon family violence.

A probable cause affidavit alleges the disturbance occurred after Gonzalez’s girlfriend told him to leave her residence in the 1900 block of East Harding Avenue.

Gonzalez had stayed at the residence, along with the woman and her father, according to police.

As Gonzalez was packing, police say the woman’s father began to argue with Gonzalez, provoking him.

That’s when he took out a machete and threatened the man, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Alton police say Gonzalez swung the machete at the man, who, along with his friend, chased the 22-year-old to take the machete away from him.

During the ensuing scuffle, police allege Gonzalez cut the woman’s father on the upper left arm and bit part of the man’s friend’s ear off.

Gonzalez remains in jail.