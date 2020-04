RAYMONDVILLE — Texas Department of State Health Services announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Willacy County on Monday, bringing the total here to 10.

According to a release from DSHS, the new cases involve a woman in her teens and a man in his 60s.

“The two new cases are contacts to previous cases,” the statement read. “The patients are currently isolated. DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.”