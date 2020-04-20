Karissa Rodriguez hands out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Emergency workers wave in gratitude to employees as they hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A recipient jokes with employees as they hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Drivers wait in line as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Alex De Leon holds a sign to entice passers by as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bars on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A line of cars form n the parking lot as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Drivers line up in front as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Alex De Leon guilds drivers in the parking lot as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Recipients drive away with their food as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Chef Herasmo Gonzalez carries food from the kitchen as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A driver wears a mask as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR