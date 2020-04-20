Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Walk-on’s gives meals to furloughed workers Joel Martinez - April 20, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Karissa Rodriguez hands out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Emergency workers wave in gratitude to employees as they hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A recipient jokes with employees as they hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Drivers wait in line as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Alex De Leon holds a sign to entice passers by as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bars on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A line of cars form n the parking lot as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Drivers line up in front as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Alex De Leon guilds drivers in the parking lot as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Recipients drive away with their food as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Chef Herasmo Gonzalez carries food from the kitchen as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and Bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A driver wears a mask as employees hand out meals to furloughed workers and others at Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux and bar on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UTRGV AD: Athletics play large role in return to normalcy LUPE talks jail reform; details of first inmate case emerge 6 more test positive in Hidalgo County Weslaco firefighters lob more safety concerns Edinburg Walk-On’s serves over 900 plates to community