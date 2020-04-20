LETTERS: Schools need social workers; Commentary commended; Trump above serving country

Schools need social workers

I am a student in the social work program at Texas A& M University in Kingsville. As I’m learning more and more about my profession it’s come to my attention how important having social workers in schools is, having someone who can spot students who are in trouble or just need guidance in making better decisions.

As social workers are professionally trained and licensed in assessing social and behavioral issues that one might have, they are the perfect fit for students in any grade level to have as a person they can go to for help in guiding them through their problems.

House Bill 743 became law on June 19, 2015. This allowed social workers to be part of school districts. They will assist in enhancing school district’s academic mission, a collaborative mental health care team, help with requests and concerns of schools, use strengths-based approach, and are bound to a code of ethics. The flexibility of this bill was that any licensed social worker could be employed by a school, allowing for a better chance of employment.

I ask that you support schools’ adding of needed social workers to help those students who are easy targets or who slip through unforeseen cracks and need help. Having social workers there to facilitate in assessing students, things such as bullying, child abuse, teen pregnancy, suicide, academic achievement or personal crises could be prevented or helped.

I believe if every school had a social worker, we would see a change in student social and psychological behavioral due to having someone who can spot any issues they might have.

Alejandra Barboza

Palmview