7 now dead from COVID-19 in Cameron Co.

Fatalities for COVID-19 patients in the Rio Grande Valley grew to 10 Monday with Cameron County reporting an additional fatality, a 51-year-old woman from Windsor Atrium in Harlingen.

A release from Cameron County says the woman died at Valley Baptist Medical center and was a previously reported case.

“With each passing of a loved one, it reminds us of the seriousness of the impact this virus can have on individuals,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, Jr. wrote in the statement. “Our most sincere condolences go to the family.”

The county announced a dozen additional cases Monday from Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos and San Benito. Those individuals range in age from 16 to 65, and include seven men and five women.

Hidalgo County also reported new cases Monday, adding seven cases to the county and bringing the total for the county to 268.

Of those cases, 25 have been hospitalized, six of which are in intensive care units, a statement from the county read.

These new cases involved individuals from Alamo, Donna and Edinburg, ranging in age from their teens to their 40s. Four of those individuals are men and three are women.

According to the county, 14 more people were released from isolation Monday, bringing the total number of people cleared to 59.

The release says that of the 2,300 COVID-19 tests administered in the county, 268 have come back positive, 2,002 have come back negative and 130 are still pending.

The Texas Department of State Health Services also confirmed new cases of the coronavirus in Willacy County on Monday.

According to DSHS, two new cases of the virus were found there, bringing the total to 10. A release from the organization read that the new cases involve a woman in her teens and a man in his 60s.

“The two new cases are contacts to previous cases,” the release read. “The patients are currently isolated. DSHS is supporting Willacy County in identifying any close contacts of the patients so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms.”

In the Rio Grande Valley, 10 people with the coronavirus have died: three in Hidalgo County, seven in Cameron and one in Willacy. At least 130 people have been cleared Valley-wide.