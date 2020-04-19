Flash Briefing-NewsLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Honor without Honors Delcia Lopez - April 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Three generations of Amador men share a final, private moment at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery on Friday, April,17, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Amador family members sit apart as they mourn their father and grandfather Friday in Pharr. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Pallbearers, who are the deceased’s son and grandsons, wear mandated masks but cannot practice social distancing as they carry the casket to the grave Friday at the Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery in Mission. (Delcia Lopez | dlopez@themonitor.com) Deacon Rudy Sepulveda ,one of ten people allowed inside funeral home sanctuary, during veteran’s farewell on Friday, April,17, 2020 in Pharr. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Robert Amador, Army Korean veteran, is laid to rest without his large family. A military honor guard was also unable to offer tribute on Friday, April,17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Veteran’s son and grandsons wear mandated masks, but can not practice social distancing as they carry his casket to his final resting place at the Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery on Friday, April,17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Over come with emotions, Amador clutches the honorary flag as his father is laid to rest at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery on Friday, April,17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Paying their last respects, David hugs his sons Alec and Robert at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery on Friday, April,17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com David Amador holds close the American flag, symbolizing his father’s service to the nation at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery on Friday, April,17, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR COVID-19 robs proud Valley veteran of the burial he earned Economic agencies leap in to aid struggling businesses Cameron Co. records sixth death; 13 new cases in Hidalgo Co. 13 more positive cases in Hidalgo Co. Pandemic clouds future for Valley agriculture industry