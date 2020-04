A former McAllen police officer is one of three officers shot during a violent incident in San Marcos on Saturday night.

Former McAllen police officer Franco Stewart was shot by 46-year-old Alfredo Perez Delacruz after police responded to a domestic violence call, KVUE reports.

Justin Putnam, a 31-year-old officer, died while Officer Justin Mueller was also shot, according to the report.

KVUE reports that both Stewart and Mueller underwent surgery and are in critical, but stable condition.