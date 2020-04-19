Hidalgo County health officials announced an additional 6 COVID-19 cases Sunday.

The new cases include one Mission man in his 30s, two Edinburg men — one in his 30s and the other 50s — two Weslaco women — one her her 20s and the other in her 50s — and a man in his 20s whose location was not disclosed.

Twenty-seven people remained hospitalized, with six in intensive care units as of Sunday night. So far, three people have died as a result of the virus in Hidalgo County.

A total of 261 people have tested positive for the virus here and 45 have already been released from isolation.

At least 115 tests remained pending results Sunday, county officials said.

