Sharyland Pioneer junior quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger took to Twitter Saturday night to announce his commitment to continue his football and academic career at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

As a junior, Marburger threw for 4,505 yards and 58 touchdowns with a completion percentage of .661. He also ran for 1,009 yards and 16 more touchdowns on his way to being named an All-State First Team Quarterback and The Monitor’s 2019-20 All-Area Player of the Year. Marburger finished 9th in the nation in passing yardage at 4,505 and second in Texas.

Marburger released a statement with his commitment thanking those who helped him reach this point in his athletic career.

“I just want to start off by thanking my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom has made this all possible. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and being there for me. Thank you to the coaches at Pioneer High School for making me a better football player, especially coach (Tom) Lee and (Eddie) Galindo. Thank you to all my teammates, close friends and girlfriend, without you guys I wouldn’t be where I am today. Thanks to all my coaches that have coached me since I started organized sports when I was 4-years-old. Finally, thanks to all the coaches from other programs that believed in me and offered me. I am truly blessed and humbled to announce I am 100% committed to The University of Texas at San Antonio to continue my football career. #BirdsUp”

Marburger led the 2019-20 Diamondbacks to an 11-2 overall record and the District 16-5A DII championship. He also helped the Diamondbacks advance past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in program history, ultimately reaching the third round of the 5A state playoffs.