Thirteen more people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for COVID-19, Judge Richard F. Cortez announced in a news release Saturday, bumping the total there to 255.

The ages of these new cases range from 10s to 60s — county officials’ preferred method of releasing ages — and come from Edinburg, Weslaco, Donna and McAllen. Two cases have undisclosed data.

Twenty-eight people are in area hospitals, with six of them in intensive care units.

No one was released from isolation, and the new 13 individuals were ordered to isolate themselves at home.

According to the release, the mayors of the affected communities and the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court have been notified.