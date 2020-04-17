The UTRGV Athletics Department is doing its part in giving back to the university community as it announced it has donated $4,000 worth of food originally set to be sold at the baseball concession stand to the UTRGV Student Food Pantry to help students who may be struggling with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation includes over 1,000 hot dogs, buns, pickles, chips, candy, peanuts, popcorn, sunflower seeds, among other snacks.

UTRGV’s Dr. Douglas R. Stoves, the associate dean for Student Rights and Responsibilities, thanked UTRGV Athletics for the donation that will directly help students in the community.

“We know that these are difficult times for our students,” Stoves said. “The items they donated go a long way to helping students who are experiencing food insecurity during this challenging time.”

The UTRGV Student Food Pantry’s mission is to help provide food supplements to students at UTRGV who have been affected by financial problems or conditions and subsequently are having trouble meeting their basic need of adequate nutrition. The food pantry gathers, stores and distributes food supplements to students in a manner that respects the dignity and worth of every student.

Students in need can place orders online at UTRGV.edu/FoodPantry.

Orders placed before noon Mondays can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. Orders placed before noon Thursdays can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.

On the Edinburg Campus, the student food pantry is located at University Center 114. On the Brownsville Campus, the student food pantry is at Cavalry Hall 101 and 102.