UIL officially cancels all spring activities

The University Interscholastic League announced the cancellation of all remaining spring activities and state championships for the 2019-2020 school year Friday afternoon.

“With the announcement from Governor Greg Abbott that all Texas schools are to remain closed to in-person learning for the remainder of this school year, and in an effort to help protect the health and safety of Texas, the UIL is canceling all remaining 2019-2020 spring activities and state championships,” the UIL said in a Friday new release.

“Practices, rehearsals, and workouts remain suspended until further notice. The previously communicated information allowing remote instruction remains in place. The UIL will continue to follow the direction of state authorities and will work closely with member schools to navigate this unprecedented time.”

The UIL originally suspended all activities for two weeks on March 16. The UIL then extended the suspension until May 4, at the earliest. Now, the UIL has cancelled all spring activities for the remainder of the school year, bringing an end to baseball, softball, soccer, track, golf and tennis seasons for high school athletes across Texas.

UIL executive director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said they are now turning their attention to the 2020-2021 school year.

“Our staff had been working hard on plans to resume activities this spring, but without schools in session, interscholastic activities cannot continue,” Breithaupt said. “Our highest priority during this challenging time is ensuring the health and safety of our students and communities and making progress in the containment of COVID-19 in Texas. We are now turning our attention to the 2020-2021 school year.”

UIL legislative council chair Curtis Rhodes thanked the UIL staff and athletic departments across the state for their effort and cooperation during the last month.

“Together we will get through this and we look forward to the day students are once again able to participate in education-based interscholastic activities,” Rhodes said.