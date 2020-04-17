Reps raise $21,570 for Food Bank

Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, delivered Thursday a donation of $21,750 to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

Rep. Canales, along with Reps. Eddie Lucio III, D-Brownsville; and Armando “Mando” Martinez, D-Weslaco,” raised the funds following inspiration gained from Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, who recently gave $5,000 to the food bank.

“No one should go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rep. Canales said. “With school closures, job disruptions, and health risks, millions of Americans are turning to food banks for much-needed support. They can’t do it alone and each of us can help.”

Additionally, Rep. Canales is looking to acquire additional state and federal funding for the food bank, which is the fifth largest in Texas and serves a food insecure population of 146,000 people across Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties, according to the news release.