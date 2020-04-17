The top students from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District’s Migrant Education Program were honored by the Edinburg Rotary Club in February.

“I want to thank the Rotary Club for showcasing our migrant students and their accomplishments,” Patricio Escamilla, ECISD migrant coordinator said in a news release.

During the community service organization’s luncheon meeting, the Edinburg Rotary held their Student of the Month Program.

“I am excited for what they were able to share and the messages they gave,” Escamilla said. “The students were very humble. They recognized their parents, shared their accomplishments and talked about the colleges and universities that they will be attending.”

Aimed at helping families with educational services when returning to Edinburg CISD, the Migrant Education program serves about 1,500 students.

Escamilla said migrant children as young as 3 years old could qualify for the Bright Beginnings Program; a program where home educators work with parents to provide educational lessons for their children at home.

“We have a great 3-year-old and 4-year-old program called Bright Beginnings, where we utilize iPads for instruction,” he said.

The Edinburg Rotary recognized Edinburg High School seniors Michelle Marie Silva and Luis Alfonso Rodriguez Jr, Edinburg North seniors Emily Adena Castillo and Edson Adrian Garay Mendez, Economedes High School seniors Anahi Gonzalez and Antonio Albiter, and Vela High School seniors Zaida Marely Salinas and Isaac Natanael Armijo Sanchez.