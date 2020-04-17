Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to begin in Weslaco

The city of Weslaco announced that drive-thru testing for COVID-19 will be available beginning Monday.

The testing will be provided via a private company called Emergency Diagnostic Solutions, the city said in a news release Friday. The company will offer two FDA-approved tests: the “EAU Rapid COVID-19” test and the “Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) flu test,” the statement read. The rapid test has a 95% accuracy rate, while the PCR is reportedly 99% accurate.

As with other testing locations around the Rio Grande Valley, residents wishing to get tested in Weslaco will need a doctor’s order or an onsite Telehealth consultation, photo identification, and will need to provide accurate contact information. The rapid test will cost $75, while the PCR test will cost $150 via insurance or private pay, according to the statement.

Rapid test results can be obtained in as little as 15 minutes, while PCR test results can come back within 48-72 hours, the statement read.

The drive-thru testing site will be located at Mayor Pablo Peña Park, 300 N. Airport Drive. It will be open from 12 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

“If tests return as ‘Positive,’ individuals will receive further instructions,” Mayor David Suarez said in the statement.