DPS investigating San Juan crash involving patrol vehicles

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an incident involving two patrol vehicles and an unattended truck parked on the roadway.

According to a news release, the crash happened at approximately 8:46 p.m. Thursday on Minnesota Road and Rodriguez Street in San Juan.

DPS says preliminary investigation indicates the two troopers were traveling west on Minnesota Road, responding with lights and siren to a two-vehicle crash in the same area.

“Upon approaching the crash scene, there was a black pickup truck parked unattended partially on the roadway,” the news release states. “The lighting conditions at the time were very dark.”

DPS said the first trooper of the two tried to brake but the trooper driving behind them was unable to brake, hitting the first from behind and causing a collision with the black pickup.

Both troopers received minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.