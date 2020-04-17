Abbott issues order closing classrooms for the rest of the school year

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he is ordering school classrooms to be closed for the remaining of the 2019-2020 school year.

It applies to all public, private and higher education institutions.

“The team of doctors advising us has determined that it would be unsafe to allows students to gather in schools for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Abbott made the announcement at an afternoon press conference.

He said teachers will be allowed in to the classrooms for video instructions if they choose or to perform administrative duties. They will also be allowed in the schools to clean out their classrooms.

The governor also said he is issuing an order that will allow the opening of state parks beginning on Monday.

Visitors must wear face masks and keep safe distances. They must not gather in groups of larger than five.