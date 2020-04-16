Mission man with underlying medical conditions dies from COVID-19

Hidalgo County announced Thursday that a 77-year-old Mission man died after testing positive for COVID-19, the third death here and second in two days.

The unidentified man had underlying medical conditions.

“This disease is particularly tough on our most vulnerable populations,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release. “I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of this man.”

All three people here who have died have been older men with underlying health issues, according to the county.

Authorities also announced 10 new positive tests, bringing the total confirmed cases here to 235.