HARLINGEN — The Harlingen Police Department has denied claims of a robbery on their Facebook page.

According to the post, the police department said a Facebook post circulating stated that a robbery had occurred at the Sam’s Club in Harlingen.

The post went into details claiming two men approached a woman and displayed a knife and took her groceries.

The Harlingen Police Department said on their Facebook the department had not received any calls from Sam’s Club.

The department also stated it had contacted the person who posted the thread and asked for more details but the person did not reply to the request and instead deleted the post.

“As a reminder, anyone intentionally making false reports to law enforcement in person or in writing could face criminal charges,” the department said on their page.