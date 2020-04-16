DHR Health and DHR Health Institute for Research and Development partnered with other hospitals in the region to establish a protocol to treat COVID-19 patients using donated plasma from those who recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

According to a news release, it was previously documented that plasma from those who recovered from the COVID-19 infection contains antibodies which could help fight the disease.

Plasma will be collected using plasmapheresis at blood donation centers in the Rio Grande Valley through FDA approved guidelines.

Vitalant, a FDA approved blood center with facilities in McAllen and Harlingen, has partnered with DHR Health and other hospitals to collect plasma from identified donors.

Reviewed and approved by the DHR Health Institute for Research and Development Institutional Review Board, the protocol is considered a unique opportunity to aid those patients suffering from COVID-19.

Additionally, a small plasma sample is planned to be used for important research studies to improve the hospitals’ understanding of the virus.

Donors who participate in the study will be provided a financial stipend.

DHR emphasized there are current patients in the Rio Grande Valley who have severe and life-threatening COVID-19 infections in hospitals around the region, according to a news release.

They urge those who believe they may qualify as a potential donor to contact them by phone at (956) 215-3166, by email at dhrresearch@dhr-rgv.com, or visit the website here.