IRS releases tool to check stimulus status

The Internal Revenue Service released today their new Get My Payment tool. The site will allow users to check on the status of their Economic Impact Payment and allow them to update their direct deposit information, if needed.

As more than 80 million payments begin to hit bank accounts, the IRS expects this tool to help answer questions about the payment. Get My Payment also allows people a chance to provide their bank information. Those who did not use direct deposit on their last tax return will be able to input their information.

The IRS urges taxpayers to only use Get My Payment once a day given the large number of people receiving payments.

To use the Get My Payment tool, visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments and click “Get My Payment.”