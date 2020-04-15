Hidalgo County reports 2nd death tied to COVID-19

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County officials reported the second COVID-19 related death Wednesday night.

According to a county news release, a 66-year-old McAllen man whose identity has not been release succumbed to the illness.

”We should all feel a sense of sadness that another member of our community has died,” Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the release. “My sincere condolences go out to this man’s family.”

County officials reported the man had underlying medical conditions.

Eight more people in Hidalgo County have also tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed, bringing the total to 225 in the county.

In the release, the county says 32 people are in hospitals and six are in intensive care units.

The release also stated that another two people have been released from isolation, bringing the total of cleared cases to 39.

The total amount of positive cases for the Rio Grande Valley stands at 478, 225 in Hidalgo, seven in Willacy, 239 in Cameron and seven in Starr.