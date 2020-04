A restaurant in Starr County will be giving away groceries Tuesday evening.

Los Arcos Restaurant will be distributing free bags of groceries “dive-thru style” while supplies last.

They ask that people remain in their vehicles as they load groceries into the trunk.

The giveaway will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at 820 N. FM 2360 in Rio Grande City.

Though it bears a Rio Grande City address, the restaurant is located north of La Grulla, just outside of La Victoria, an incorporated area in Starr County.