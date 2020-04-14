Hidalgo County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Hidalgo County has grown to 217.

County officials reported Tuesday night that 19 more people have tested positive.

In a news release, officials say seven of the active cases have been released from isolation because they’ve shown no symptoms for 10 days and had no fever for three days, bringing the total number of released patients to 37.

Of the active cases, 33 are in hospitals, including six people who are in intensive care units.

The county says the families in the households of the new cases have been ordered to isolate in their homes.