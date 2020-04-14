H-E-B revises list of how many essential items you can buy

Staff Report
-
HEB logo

H-E-B has updated its product purchasing limits. The update was announced on Monday and includes the following:

Food items

>>Eggs (smaller than 30 count) – 2 items

>>Eggs (30 count and larger) – 1 item

>>Pasta Sauce: 4 items

>>Rice – 4 items

>>Dried Beans – 4 items

>>Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items

>>Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

>>Baby wipes – 2 items

>>Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items

>>Incontinence – 2 items

>>Puppy Pads – 1 item

>>Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 item

>>Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items

>>Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items

>>Paper towels: 2 items

>>Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

>>Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

>>Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

>>Liquid bleach – 2 items

>>Hand sanitizer – 2 items

>>Hand soap – 2 items

>>Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

>>Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

>>Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

>>First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

>>Masks – 2 items

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR