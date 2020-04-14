BPUB passes measure to help some customers affected by COVID-19

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) has voted to extend suspension of service disconnections and late fees and also expanded BPUB’s Project SHARE program to allow for more assistance to customers hardest hit by the pandemic at a board meeting on Monday.

A press release states BPUB board members voted to expand the scope of the BPUB Project SHARE program using surplus improvement funds.

Project SHARE will allow BPUB to assist customers hardest impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BPUB staff will coordinate with local agencies to establish clear guidelines for the expanded program, which is intended for residential customers who cannot pay their utility bills due to unemployment or low income from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. A third-party fund administrator will determine customer eligibility.