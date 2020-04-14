EDINBURG — The Rio Grande Valley has reported 426 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic first hit the four-county region last month, and at least 100 of those have reportedly recovered.

Cameron County leads with 216 confirmed cases, and nearly 44% are connected to two Harlingen nursing homes, where a total of three residents have died as a result.

According to a news release from Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Veranda Nursing Home has been linked to 69 cases, while the Windsor Atrium has been linked to 26.

Another 54 people connected to the nursing homes are still awaiting their test results, he said Monday.

Still, the county says 70 people, or nearly 32% of all COVID-19 cases there, have recovered.

Hidalgo County has the second-highest total at 198. And while an additional eight cases were reported Monday, 21 others were released from isolation, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. That means a total of 30 people, or about 15% of all cases there, have been released from isolation.

“This is encouraging news,” Cortez said. “But we cannot let our guard down. We must continue to protect ourselves by staying home and avoiding crowds.”

One death has been reported in Hidalgo County, but 32 people have been hospitalized and six of those remained in intensive care units Monday.

It’s nearly impossible to determine if any of the cases there have been linked to nursing homes or any other medical facility, as county officials refuse to release that information. On Friday, Hidalgo County spokesman Carlos Sanchez declined to confirm reports that a resident who spent six days at an assisted living facility in Pharr had tested positive, citing federal healthcare privacy laws.

Willacy County has reported a total of five cases, including one death. And Starr County continues to keep a low count, with just seven cases reported there.