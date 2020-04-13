TDCJ: Inmate at Edinburg unit tests positive for COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Monday that Lopez State Jail in Edinburg is on lockdown because of the coronavirus.

The jail is one of more than 20 units TDCJ said was on a “precautionary” lockdown because of COVID-19.

According to TDCJ, one inmate has tested positive for coronavirus while 43 are in medical restriction and one is in medical isolation.

“Offenders that are under medical restriction are asymptomatic but will continue to receive twice daily temperature testing and anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 mask and glove PPE,” TDCJ said on Facebook.

The lockdowns extend for 14 days of a positive test.