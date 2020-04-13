Nuestra Clinica receives $1.5M in COVID-19 relief 

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, announced more than $1.5 million in funding for Nuestra Clinica Del Valle as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, otherwise known as CARES.

The federally qualified health center serves low-income and uninsured families in Hidalgo and Starr counties throughout its 11 locations.

“This funding is a vital step in supporting health care professionals as they continue to lead us through this crisis,” Gonzalez said in a news release Monday. “I will continue to do everything within my reach to ensure that South Texans have the resources they need during this time and work with House and Senate leadership to craft legislation that assures community health centers receive funds in a prompt and seamless manner.”

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the $2 trillion economic stimulus bill March 27. It is aimed at giving small businesses, families and workers much-needed economic relief and is the third relief package to help Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gonzalez said.

The congressman also said he continues to support additional funds for community health centers, rural communities and those in communities who are at risk of being disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.