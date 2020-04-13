LETTERS: Stop attacks

Stop attacks

Shame on the politicians on the Democratic side of the aisle who are assigning blame, already calling this “Trumps Katrina.”

They did the same when the hurricane hit Puerto Rico, saying it was too little and too late, always looking for an angle to attack this president.

When it comes down to it, this virus attacks all with equal purpose, whether Democrat or Republican, and I for one am sick and tired of all these blame games that are played in Washington. So to our representatives in Congress, get your stuff together and unify for the good of “We the People,” and put partisan politics away and align the resources of the greatest country in the world to defeat this microbial menace.