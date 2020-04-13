Hidalgo Co.: 8 test positive for COVID-19; 21 released from isolation

EDINBURG – Eight more people in Hidalgo County tested positive for COVID-19 and 21 were released from isolation, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release Monday.

There have now been a total of 198 positive cases reported in the county.

A total of 30 have been released from isolation, health officials said, noting that being released means that those infected have been symptom-free for 10 days, including three days in which they had no fever.

“This is encouraging news,” Cortez said. “But we cannot let our guard down. We must continue to protect ourselves by staying home and avoiding crowds.”

A total of 32 people have been hospitalized after testing positive for the disease and six of those are in the intensive care unit.

A total of 1,455 tests have now been administered in Hidalgo County and 1,190 came back negative. Test results for 75 others are still pending.