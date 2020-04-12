LETTERS: H-E-B praised

H-E-B praised

I Love my H-E-B!

After placing a curbside pickup grocery order with my neighborhood H-E-B, I marked my calendar with the date and pick-up time slot.

After a lengthy illness, my father-in-law was placed in hospice and then passed at his Missouri home. Due to the COVID-19 quarantine, out-of-state travel and funeral arrangements were restricted. Unbelievably, family members in Texas and Florida connected with the Missouri graveside service using Zoom.

My father-in-law’s graveside service and the H-E-B curbside pickup were both scheduled on the same day and at the same time. I called my H-E-B to request a delayed pickup. Shortly before the revised time, I received an email stating that most of the items on my list were no longer available. I contacted H-E-B to cancel my entire order. Soon afterward, an H-E-B employee phoned to say that her department had something to give me. She asked if I would be willing to drive to the store.