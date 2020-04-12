Hidalgo County officials announced two additional cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon.

There are now 190 cases, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a news release Sunday. Thirty-three of the positive cases are in area hospitals; six are in intensive care units.

“Because of the Easter holiday, there was little immediately known about the two positive cases beyond the fact that they and their families were ordered into home isolation and the mayors of their communities have been notified,” officials said in a news release.

No one has been released from isolation, and no other information was immediately available about these cases.