Hidalgo County cases reach 190

Hidalgo County officials announced two additional cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, bringing the total to 190.

Thirty-three of the positive cases remained in area hospitals, with six of them in intensive care units, health officials said in a news release.

“Because of the Easter holiday, there was little immediately known about the two positive cases beyond the fact that they and their families were ordered into home isolation and the mayors of their communities have been notified,” officials said in a news release.

No one else has been released from isolation, and no other information was immediately available about the two new cases.

Also on Sunday, Gov. Greg Abbott extended his month-old disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“By extending my Disaster Declaration, we are ensuring the state of Texas continues to have adequate resources and capabilities to support our communities and protect public health,” Abbott said. “I urge all Texans to continue practicing social distancing and abide by the guidelines laid out by the CDC and my Executive Orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The death toll from COVID-19 passed 270 in Texas Sunday as the state reported nearly 1,000 more positive tests for the disease. Texas officials said about 13,500 state residents had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and 271 had died.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, around 1,300 people with the disease are hospitalized and more than 2,000 have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.