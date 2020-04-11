Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: RGV celebrates Easter in isolation Delcia Lopez - April 11, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Stained glass windows at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church are reflected by windows in the crying room during a livestream of the Rev. Roy Snipes’ sermon for Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in Mission, Texas, during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com A white cloth is draped to silhouette the cross at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, April 10, 2020, in Mission, Texas. On any normal celebration of Holy Week, the church would be filled to capacity with worshipers but not during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The Rev. Roy Snipes bows his head as the Rev. Richard Philion and a handful of helpers prepare for a Good Friday service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church that was live streamed to parishioners Friday, April,10, 2020, in Mission, Texas. Parishioners were asked to pray the Rosary at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Father Roy Snipes prepares to do a live streaming mass during a Good Friday on Friday, April,10, 2020 in Mission. Parishioners were asked to pray the Rosary at home. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Rev. Roy Snipes adjusts his black boots afteraa sermon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, April,10, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Father Roy Snipes dogs Wiglet and Bendito during a Good Friday Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, April,10, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com The Stations of the Cross, which depict the Passion of Christ, adorn the walls of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission, Texas, Friday, April 10, 2020. These would normally be hidden behind cloths for the extent of the Lenten Season, but things have changed in the era of COVID-19, as social distancing, stay-at-home orders and face masks are now the norm, albeit temporarily. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Our Lady Guadalupe Church is almost 100-years-old. ThereÕs never been a time that people didnÕt gather here for Holy Week. Now theyÕre gathered in their homes. WeÕre celebrating Holy Week here with them. WeÕre praying for them and praying with them, but from a distance. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Sunlight illuminates a religious statue during Good Friday mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, April,10, 2020 in Mission. Parishioners were asked to follow the mass with their rosaries . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Juan Rivera a pastoral assistant carries the statue of the Virgin Mary after a Good Friday mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Friday, April,10, 2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 36 more COVID-19 cases in Cameron County As RGV celebrates Easter in isolation, Cowboy Priest asks ‘be humble and simple’ Trade students having to learn remotely Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge mulls gator hunts Hidalgo County reports seven new cases of COVID-19