Hidalgo County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Saturday evening, bringing the county total to 188.

Currently, 33 individuals are hospitalized due to the virus with six of them in intensive care units, according to county health officials.

No new individuals have been released from isolation.

“The mayors of all the affected cities have been contacted as have the four Hidalgo County precinct commissioners,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez stated in a news release. “All the new cases and their family members have been ordered to isolate themselves at home.”

No further information about the cases will be released, according to the news release.