An additional 36 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Cameron County on Saturday.

The new cases bring the total in the county to 195. Of those, 62 individuals have recovered, according to a news release issued by the county.

The new cases include 14 Brownsville residents, 17 Harlingen residents, three Los Fresnos residents and two San Benito residents.

The county added that health officials continue to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak at the two nursing home facilities — the Veranda Nursing Home and the Windsor Atrium.

The cases at the Veranda Nursing Home include 17 employees, five individuals related to the employees, and 31 residents including two who have died.

Additionally, 36 employees and 24 residents tested negative and 54 individuals are pending results.

The Windsor Atrium currently has 11 employees and 14 residents who have tested positive, including one who has died.

One employee and two residents tested negative and seven individuals are still awaiting results.

The individuals at the two facilities who tested positive are in isolation and employees who have pending results are not working at the facility.