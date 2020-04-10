Strong storms headed to South Texas

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are making their way to South Texas this afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville says the storms will develop late this afternoon into early this evening across southern and western portions of deep south Texas.

The main threats include:

▪ Large Hail (up to 1” in diameter)▪ Damaging Winds (50 to 60 mph)▪ Occasional Cloud to Ground Lightning▪ Locally Heavy Rainfall (1 to 3 inches with stronger storms)

There is a chance for localized flooding and downed power lines.