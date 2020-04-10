Oralia Gonzalez, a McAllen school bus driver, made more than 150 medical masks for her fellow co-workers, providing them with the hard-to-come-by face coverings which are now required in many parts of the Rio Grande Valley to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Transportation safety trainer and co-worker Antonio Rodriguez added his touch to it, including “MISD” on some of the masks, which were distributed to members of the transportation department, nursing staff, technology staff and the district’s facilities team.