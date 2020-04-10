Hidalgo Co. sees largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases

An additional 35 people have tested positive for COVID-19, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Friday, announcing the largest single-day total since testing began.

A total of 181 people in Hidalgo County have now tested positive, including an inmate at the Hidalgo County Detention Center.

Thirty people are now being treated in area hospitals and five remain in the intensive care unit. Nineteen have already been released from isolation, but the county stopped short of saying they have “recovered.”

Nineteen of the 35 new cases can be directly traced to earlier cases in what health investigators say is mounting evidence that community spread is active in the region, officials said in a news release Friday.

“It also underscores the need for people to stay home on Easter Sunday, a day in which large family gatherings have traditionally been the norm in South Texas,” the release states.

“The sheer number of new positive cases and the number of those people infected who have a direct relationship with someone who tested positive earlier should tell people why they need to stay home and stay safe,” Cortez said.

On Thursday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on various charges, including assault – family violence and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He was tested for COVID-19 that same day after investigators from the Hidalgo County Health Department learned the man had been in contact with others outside the jail, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

“The inmate was then immediately transferred to a Non-Pressure Cell where he is housed alone,” the news release stated. “The inmate has been constantly monitored by jail medical staff and has yet to show any signs of the virus.”

On Friday, the Health Department said he tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution, seven sheriff’s office staff members and seven inmates who came into contact with the man have been quarantined and will also be tested.

“We would like to assure the public the Hidalgo County Detention Center is taking every precaution necessary to ensure the safety of every inmate housed in our facility and our staff, which includes wearing masks, gloves, and following all CDC guidelines and Texas Commission on Jail Standards,” the release stated.